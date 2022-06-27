Around the Web Watch: Three-hour wait to enter IKEA’s new Bengaluru store on first weekend The chain opened on Wednesday. It is its third and biggest flagship store in India. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Crowds at the IKEA store in Bangalore today. Looks like Tirupati finally has some competition 😝 pic.twitter.com/fQiS4e87rA— Suyog Gaidhani (@suyogg) June 25, 2022 Mad rush during first weekend of #IKEA @Bengaluru opening. Staff announcing 2 to 3 hours of waiting time to enter@BangaloreMirror @Ananthaforu pic.twitter.com/wzoU2bpyFk— Shatrunjay Sharan (@MoveWellBLR) June 25, 2022 Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates, visit: https://t.co/XF0WzAZPFE— IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IKEA Bengaluru