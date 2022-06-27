Around the Web Watch: Three-hour wait to enter IKEA’s new Bengaluru store on first weekend The chain opened on Wednesday. It is its third and biggest flagship store in India. Scroll Staff An hour ago Crowds at the IKEA store in Bangalore today. Looks like Tirupati finally has some competition 😝 pic.twitter.com/fQiS4e87rA— Suyog Gaidhani (@suyogg) June 25, 2022 Mad rush during first weekend of #IKEA @Bengaluru opening. Staff announcing 2 to 3 hours of waiting time to enter@BangaloreMirror @Ananthaforu pic.twitter.com/wzoU2bpyFk— Shatrunjay Sharan (@MoveWellBLR) June 25, 2022 Bengaluru, we are overwhelmed by your response❣️ Current wait time at Nagasandra store is 3 hours. Please plan accordingly or shop online. For latest wait time updates, visit: https://t.co/XF0WzAZPFE— IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IKEA Bengaluru