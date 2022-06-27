Viral Video ‘Bare-chested horseback riding display’: Prime Ministers of Canada and UK mock Putin at G7 summit Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson were alluding to the infamous images of Putin in which he is riding horseback shirtless. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play From @reuterspictures: Russia's President Vladimir Putin has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo ops including taking a dip in icy waters and riding shirtless on horseback https://t.co/HQhgY9JXD3 pic.twitter.com/JxfonKnNw0— Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2021 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Russia Joke