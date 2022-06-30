Around the Web Watch: The first monsoon rains in Delhi bring along water logging of roadways and traffic congestion The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert till Friday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Delhi witnesses severe waterlogging & traffic snarls in several parts, amidst a heavy downpour. Visuals from near AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/eYOM3eJcYP— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022 ग्रेटर नोएडा में भारी बारिश होने के कारण रियाहशी इलाकों में जलभराव हो गया है। लोग अपने घरों से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Kbaeibq8Zg— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) June 30, 2022 #DelhiRainMonsoon finally arrives in DelhiBut heavy rain also causes waterlogging and traffic snarls across several roadsScenes at the Mehrauli-Badarpur road right now⬇️@ndtv pic.twitter.com/PR0yzEUmR8— Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) June 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Weather Rains