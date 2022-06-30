Around the Web Watch: The first monsoon rains in Delhi bring along water logging of roadways and traffic congestion The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert till Friday. Scroll Staff 37 minutes ago #WATCH | Delhi witnesses severe waterlogging & traffic snarls in several parts, amidst a heavy downpour. Visuals from near AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/eYOM3eJcYP— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022 ग्रेटर नोएडा में भारी बारिश होने के कारण रियाहशी इलाकों में जलभराव हो गया है। लोग अपने घरों से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/Kbaeibq8Zg— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) June 30, 2022 #DelhiRainMonsoon finally arrives in DelhiBut heavy rain also causes waterlogging and traffic snarls across several roadsScenes at the Mehrauli-Badarpur road right now⬇️@ndtv pic.twitter.com/PR0yzEUmR8— Sukirti Dwivedi (@SukirtiDwivedi) June 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Weather Rains