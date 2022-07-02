Around the Web Watch: Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after smoke is detected in cabin in mid-air All passengers are safe. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago #WATCH | A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: SpiceJet Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/R1LwAVO4Mk— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi SpiceJet plane