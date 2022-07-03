Eco India Eco India: How unchecked plastic pollution in our rivers is harming our ecosystems Irregular dumping of plastic waste along the banks of the river Ganga is a growing threat for microplastic pollution. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Script & Field Producer: Jessica Goel | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Richard Kujur | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india plastic varanasi