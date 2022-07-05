Around the Web Watch: Parts of Sydney submerged after torrential rain, second flooding event this year Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes after more than 44 warnings were issued by authorities to communities in Sydney. Scroll Staff An hour ago A submerged road intersection at Chipping Norton. Nearby streets have been evacuated as the Georges River reaches moderate flooding #sydneyfloods pic.twitter.com/Xva86lnREA— Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) July 3, 2022 #SydneyWeather #sydneyfloods #sydneyrain A sneak peek into the #ParramattaRiver @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/id6AGYMZbu— Charan (@itzzMEcharan) July 3, 2022 Thousands of people in Sydney are evacuating their homes as torrential rain and major flooding hits Australia’s largest city. @Shaimaakhalil tells #BBCBreakfast what impact the extreme weather is having ⤵️☔️https://t.co/IAdolrcM7d pic.twitter.com/fG7todwext— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia flood