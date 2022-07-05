Around the Web Watch: Man wakes up to his parked motorcycle embedded in newly laid cement road in Vellore The cementing was completed late at night on Monday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play New road laid in #Vellore without removing parked motorcycle. The owner of the vehicle said that he was not informed about the road laying work which took place late on Monday night, and woke up to find his bike fixed to the ground. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/QlxVPCwSLU— TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) June 29, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu roads