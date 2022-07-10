Around the Web Watch: Man writes the Quran on a 500-metre-long scroll, working for 18 hours a day, in seven months Mustafa Ibni Jameel from Kashmir now holds the world record for the longest Quran written on a single sheet of paper. Scroll Staff An hour ago Mustafa Ibni Jameel spent seven months, 18 hours per day, writing the Islamic holy book on a 500-metre-long scroll ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kaYcXb3bnW— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 9, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Religion World Record