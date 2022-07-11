Around the Web China: Watch this car make a narrow escape from a landslide as it races out of a tunnel The incident took place in Sichuan. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China. According to local media, no casualties were reported in the area as a result of the slides. pic.twitter.com/UEf7eagD3k— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 10, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China landslide