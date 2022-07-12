Viral Video Watch: Clip from fake IPL match used to dupe Russian gamblers ‘Played’ on farmland in Gujarat, complete with jerseys, crowd noise, live score display, and commentary. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Here it is, the moment you’ve all been waiting for….Footage of the Fake IPL, which somehow conned people in Russia into betting on it.‘Chennai Fighters’ off to a solid start, pitch looking in good condition. pic.twitter.com/XtaL5W5zli— Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) July 11, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gujarat russia cricket