Pakistan: Streets waterlogged, highways flooded, drains overflow after record rainfall in Karachi

At least five people were reported to have died owing to the flood-like situation in the city.

Scroll Staff
An hour ago

Drainage over-floods, water has entered into houses. It will result in water born diseases, epidemics may breakout. Use boiled water, be careful of snakes and other insects.#Karachi #KarachiWeather pic.twitter.com/aWgd531c4D— PTI Legal Team (Volunteers) (@PTI_Legal_Team) July 11, 2022

🔴 Extreme flood situation in Karachi on Burns Road, vehicles sank, the situation is critical across the city in low lying areas, more rains are likely.#KarachiRains #KarachiSinks #PakWeather pic.twitter.com/tehp0C1wWt— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) July 11, 2022

This is Karachi not Venice 'the very honest, very competent and hardworking' PPP has turned Karachi into Venice but haters wud say this is flood#KarachiRain#Clifton pic.twitter.com/1Y3426I5s1— ShahaallMalik (@Patriott27) July 11, 2022

Thank you Sindh Government.#KarachiRains #Flood#Karachi pic.twitter.com/86gi2oKHK2— Psychologist. (@JeeKuchKahaApne) July 11, 2022

Karachi: Commuters face troubles as Super Highway M9 floods due to rain water. Diversion has been made at Motorway office to keep the Traffic moving. #KarachiRain pic.twitter.com/gfmtBkxbMe— Urban Recorder (@UrbanRecorderPk) July 10, 2022