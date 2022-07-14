Around the Web China: Protestors face police assault while demonstrating against public bank for freezing accounts The People’s Bank of China has frozen the accounts of depositors since April. Scroll Staff Jul 14, 2022 · 01:14 pm Conflict between security and protesters broke out at the People's Bank of China after hundreds gathered over the freezing of deposits. #9News pic.twitter.com/dIVcf0ygxp— 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) July 11, 2022 Bumper bonus yield being given by Chinese banks to its depositors. Imagine this in India. Conflict broke out at the People's Bank of China over the freezing of deposits of >$2.2 billion, since Apr 2022 pic.twitter.com/TsrTovdXyk— Rocks (@naikrakesh) July 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. China banks