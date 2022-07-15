Around the Web Watch: Police officers save youth from being carried away by strong water currents in Uttarakhand The youth was saved from drowning in the river at Kangra Ghat, Haridwar. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 01:48 pm हरिद्वार - रावतपुर भवन, कांगड़ा घाट के पास डूब रहे युवक को देख #UttarakhandPolice के तैराक HC अतुल सिंह व सनी कुमार (जल पुलिस) ने नदी में छलांग लगा दी और युवक को सकुशल बाहर निकाला जिससे उसकी जान बचायी जा सकी। युवक सोनीपत, हरियाणा निवासी है।#UKPoliceHaiSaath #RESCUE @ANINewsUP pic.twitter.com/D94nSNGExH— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttarakhand Rescue