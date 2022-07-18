Around the Web Watch: Man falls after crossing railway tracks, saved seconds before train arrives The incident took place at Bengaluru’s KR Puram railway station. Scroll Staff 6 hours ago #Bengaluru: RPF cops save man’s life at KR Puram railway station https://t.co/kJO2AZcpFv@SWRRLY @drmsbc @RPF_INDIA@rpfswrsbc @rpfswr pic.twitter.com/PdFBoD4wCI— ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_TOI) July 15, 2022 Bravery is not something one is born with, but what one chooses to do when pitted against a difficult situation.In the line of duty, #RPF CT Pradeep Kumar & ASI Ravi risked their own lives to save a man dangerously close to an approaching train.#MissionJeewanRaksha #RealHeroes https://t.co/3yA0eJPU0p— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways Accident