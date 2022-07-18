Around the Web Watch: Empty school buses, representing student victims of mass shootings, visit US senator Ted Cruz A convoy of 52 school buses, every seat empty to represent more than 4,300 students who have died in mass shootings since 2020, visited the senator’s office. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago A mile-long procession of 52 school buses would normally be filled with children. On Thursday, every seat was empty – representing the more than 4,300 kids who have died from gun violence since 2020 – as the convoy visited Sen. Ted Cruz. https://t.co/NnzDFGErVJ pic.twitter.com/o0mV0M8ikF— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Change The Ref (@changetheref) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Change The Ref (@changetheref) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. USA Politics