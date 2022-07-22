Around the Web Watch: Plastic bag blowing in the wind scares more than 100 seals, causing a stampede on UK beach Many of the seals were pregnant or had just given birth. Scroll Staff An hour ago This video shows how plastic waste left on a beach can affect wildlife. A bag blowing in the wind scared more than 100 seals, many of whom were pregnant or had just given birth, causing them to stampede into the sea and risk getting trampled. pic.twitter.com/QNOB5muqE0— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. UK Animals