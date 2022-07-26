Around the Web Watch: BJP functionaries walk out of Chess Olympiad event saying there was no mention of PM Modi They objected to the Tamil Nadu ministers failing to mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their speeches. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago CBE #BJP functionaries walkout from the Chess Olympiad Torch rally event as the event organisers and TN Min didn't cite or use PM Modi's name in their speech during the event.More than 10 BJP functionaries who were seated in the front row walked out. @News18TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/uQ0WAX1HL0— Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) July 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tamil Nadu Politics BJP