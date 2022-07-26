Viral Video Watch: Singing legend Joni Mitchell performs for the first time in 20 years at Newport Folk Festival Fans were taken by surprised as she performed some of her most iconic songs. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Joni Mitchell singing Both Sides Now at Newport Folk Festival this weekend. It doesn’t get much better than this. Legend. pic.twitter.com/aXSqKPVe5K— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) July 25, 2022 What is life? Joni Mitchell singing A Case of You with Brandi Carlile!#NewportFolkFest pic.twitter.com/61KbnaQFAj— Aimsel Ponti (@Aimsel) July 24, 2022 Last night Paul Simon then tonight Brandi Carlile brought the legendary Joni Mitchell to Newport along with a circle of amazing musicians to celebrate her. What a festival! pic.twitter.com/1QGVNI6scC— Ryan Cordell (@ryancordell) July 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. music folk