Around the Web Watch: Bridge cracks in high temperature as China grapples with intense heatwave The 20-year-old bridge is in Quanzhou, China. Scroll Staff An hour ago This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104°F) that day. pic.twitter.com/5fBXpCWen9— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Heatwave China