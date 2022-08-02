Around the Web Watch: Nagaland BJP MLA Temjen Imna Along joins revellers in traditional dance The minister joined members of the Ao community on the special occasion of the Tsungremong harvest festival. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago See, I can dance too! 🕺 #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest.A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations.Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals. pic.twitter.com/zPbqBDgZPD— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) August 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. nagaland minister