Viral Video Watch: TMC MP bites into raw eggplant in Parliament to highlight cooking gas price hikes 'The prices of LPG cylinders have been hiked four times in the last four months,' Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #ParliamentMonsoonSession I During the discussion over price increases in the Lok Sabha, TMC member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday bit into a raw brinjal . @NewIndianXpress @santwana99Video courtesy - Sansad TV pic.twitter.com/Gv0OWdfIVy— TheMorningStandard (@ThornStandard) August 1, 2022