Watch: People dance in joy outside Nayanmoni Saikia's home as Lawn Bowls' team clinch gold at CWG Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh won the first ever gold for India in the Lawn Bowls event at the CWG. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Watch | Celebrations at Nayanmoni Saikia's native village in Assam, who made history by winning the first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls (Women's Fours) in CWG2022. @Media_SAI#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/d4QDFOJUlq— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 2, 2022