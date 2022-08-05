Around the Web Watch: Locals carry children to school across river on their shoulders in Nashik, Maharashtra With no bridge in place, families carry the children in their arms or in big utensils to cross the river in Peth taluka. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH |Maharashtra: In absence of a bridge, group of children in Peth taluka, Nashik cross river every day to reach school"River is deep but children have to go to school, so we carry them either on shoulders or in big utensils. We request admn to build a bridge," says a local pic.twitter.com/rNmdPKD3lx— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Maharashtra children school