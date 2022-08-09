Around the Web Watch: Pharma students celebrate a birthday with party in Lucknow civil hospital, enquiry ordered Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace. Scroll Staff An hour ago #WATCH | UP: Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace pic.twitter.com/EJ94y3waoO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hospital Lucknow