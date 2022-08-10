Around the Web Watch: Kerala man bathes in pothole with muddy water to highlight condition of streets A unique protest in Pandikkadu, Malappuram. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Kerala: A man in Malappuram protested against potholes on roads in a unique way by bathing & performing yoga in a water-logged pothole in front of MLA on the way pic.twitter.com/XSOCPrwD5f— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azhar Muhammed (@azhar_muhammed._) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala potholes protest