Around the Web Watch: Big chunk of cliff collapses on the seashore in Sidmouth, UK Caught on camera along the Jurassic Coast in Devon. Scroll Staff Aug 10, 2022 · 06:28 pm ⚠️ Numerous cliff falls on East Beach, near #Sidmouth, today. Please stay away from the cliff edge when walking The South West Coast Path in this area. This area is extremely unstable and dangerous.📷 Jurassic Paddle Sports pic.twitter.com/VKHdBJzv7P— Devon County Council (@DevonCC) August 8, 2022