Caught on TV: When Mohandas Pai said the BJP is more corrupt than the Congress in Karnataka 'They don't work without bribes,' the former CFO of Infosys, usually an outspoken supporter of the BJP, told the India Ahead channel in July 2022. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago The Pai says the current BJP govt is the most corrupt govt than all the previous govts in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/nddVcDpKnW— Rasspputin (@mrrasspputin) August 9, 2022