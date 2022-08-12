Around the Web Watch: Massive crowd gathers inside Kerala mall for film promotion, chaos unfolds The promotion for Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s new film ‘Thallumaala’ was cancelled because of safety concerns. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago #WATCH | Huge crowd gathers at the Hilite Mall in Kozhikode, Kerala where the promotion of an upcoming Malayalam movie titled, 'Thallumaala' was to be held. The promotional event was eventually canceled. (10.08) pic.twitter.com/49V4kSfMuw— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kerala malls films