Around the Web Watch: Kuthu, the Tamil Nadu folk dance, found a place at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony Dancers Usha Jey, Mithuja, and Janusha performed the dance, accompanied by the music of the popular Tamil song 'Dia Dia Dole'. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Kuthu is a way for us to set our emotions free. It is the rawest form of ourselves.@mithuxjanu and me are really happy that we could represent our culture at such a big competition as the #CommonwealthGames 22. Felt UNREAL to perform our Tamil dance style over there 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rBHuI5px5j— Usha Jey (@Usha_Jey) August 9, 2022