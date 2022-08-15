Viral Video Watch: Young refugees in India sing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej The performance by 12 youngsters from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Cameroon who live in India was presented by UN Refugee Agency in India. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago "We thank you for your kindness, love, and support"For India’s 75th #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, refugee youth join forces with multi-Grammy Award-winner @rickykej to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Government and people of India.@UNHCRAsia @Refugees #WithRefugees #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/e1ieaX3Ce4— United Nations in India (@UNinIndia) August 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Independence Day refugees