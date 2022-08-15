"We thank you for your kindness, love, and support"



For India’s 75th #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, refugee youth join forces with multi-Grammy Award-winner @rickykej to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Government and people of India.@UNHCRAsia @Refugees #WithRefugees #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/e1ieaX3Ce4