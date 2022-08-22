Around the Web Caught on camera: Man slaps female employee at toll plaza in Madhya Pradesh, she hits him back The incident took place at the Kachnariya toll plaza on the Rajgarh-Bhopal road. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago While there was no security at concerned toll plaza, a female colleague came to help the assaulted woman staffer. A case has been lodged against the accused, believed to have political connections, but he is yet to be arrested. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/28Oarb5feX— Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Madhya Pradesh violence