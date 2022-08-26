Viral Video Watch: Video of IndiGo pilot’s in-flight announcement in Punjabi and English goes viral Former Indian Navy pilot Rajdeep Singh made his in-flight announcement in a mix of Punjabi and English during a flight from Bangalore to Chandigarh. Scroll Staff An hour ago Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO— Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pilot aircraft