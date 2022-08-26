Around the Web Watch: Indian and Pakistani soldiers dance to Sidhu Moose Wala's song at the border 'Bambiha Bole’ by the slain Punjabi singer was played at the India-Pakistan border. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Indian and Pakistani soldiers are dancing and waving at the Line of Control (LoC) with the Sidhu Moosewala’s song! Problem is not with the people, problem is with politics. pic.twitter.com/mzwC90lpbS— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 26, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sidhu Moose Wala India Pakistan border dance