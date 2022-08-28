Eco India Eco India: Can looking good mean good for the environment also? The clean beauty subset is set to make a dent in the multi-billion dollar beauty and skin care market with close to 22 billion US dollars by 2024. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla| Video Editor: Amit Garg | Script: Juhi Chaudhry, Sannuta Raghu | Field Producer: Juhi Chaudhry | Associate Producer: Ipsita Basu | Director of Photography: Siddharth Subramanian, Amit Bose | Drone Shots: Omkar Phatak | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. eco india beauty sustainable