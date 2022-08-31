Viral Video Watch: Wild elephant seen wandering around streets of Tezpur in Assam, damaging vehicles Not the first time it has happened here. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago This video of an wild elephant that entered Tezpur in Assam and rampaged has gone viral. Watch out the side kick ! Wild elephants entering the town is not new in this region, with their habitat depliting @ndtv reports. pic.twitter.com/XNCtzqrGE7— Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Elephant Assam