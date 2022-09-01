TIPRA chairman @PradyotManikya seeks "gyaan" from @SanjayJha in Bihari accent, listen in to Jha's response

Full show: https://t.co/l0ZunHr1tD#Newstrack #Politics #ShashiTharoor #RahulGandhi #ITHighlights | @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/OFlZ84pomz