Viral Video ‘Mimicry of Modi not allowed’: Tripura politician after being asked to mimic Rahul Gandhi on live TV ‘The only person I can mimic on national television is Rahul Kanwal,’ Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance party chairman Pradyot Deb Barma told the anchor. Scroll Staff 29 minutes ago TIPRA chairman @PradyotManikya seeks "gyaan" from @SanjayJha in Bihari accent, listen in to Jha's response Full show: https://t.co/l0ZunHr1tD#Newstrack #Politics #ShashiTharoor #RahulGandhi #ITHighlights | @rahulkanwal pic.twitter.com/OFlZ84pomz— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 30, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. TV politicians