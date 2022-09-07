Viral Video Watch: The moment when a bridge collapsed while officials were cutting the ribbon to inaugurate it The officials were quickly rescued and no one was injured in the incident, which took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago This is the moment a bridge collapsed whilst being opened by officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5ej5U9WC3V— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 6, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. bridge congo