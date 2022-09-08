Ahead of the #Navratri @UshaThakurMLA Minister for Culture in MP, has issued a warning in view of what she claimed to be rising incidents of #lovejihad in the state, saying that all participants must now carry valid identity proofs in order to enter Garba venues @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/EGMk22gFLk — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 8, 2022

Ahead of Navratri celebrations, Madhya Pradesh culture minister Usha Thakur insisted that entry to any garba events in the state must be monitored in a bid to prevent mingling of men and women from different faiths.

Talking to mediapersons in Gwalior, Thakur said, “Whoever comes to the garba must carry their identity card.” Asked if this was advice or an order, she said, “It’s advice as well as a warning to remain alert.”