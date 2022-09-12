Around the Web Watch: How sudden rainfall in Pune caused intense waterlogging in various parts of the city Commuters were seen wading through knee-deep muddy waters, pushing against strong water currents in heavy showers. Scroll Staff An hour ago Wall of the Football turf near Ryan School, in Bavdhan has collapsed, owing to the heavy downpour. pic.twitter.com/BTZZj8wrFO— Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) September 11, 2022 Heavy #Rainfall in #Pune#Rainfall so far#WadgaonSheri 112.0mm#Magarpatta 96.5mm#Pashan 83.0mm#Yerwada 76.0mmVisuals from #Paud#PuneRains #PuneRain pic.twitter.com/FvVRhU7qJB— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 11, 2022 Rainwater has entered the houses of some people in Kothrud area of Pune.#pune #punerains pic.twitter.com/ekyekFivAN— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 11, 2022 Smart roads + smart planning + smart city = complete disaster ! #Pune @punerains @PMCPune @PuneInfo @punedaily @Pune24x7 ! @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/2XV0WM5NmH— Praffull Sarda™ (@prafful_sarda) September 11, 2022 Pune right now. Huge amount of rain in a short period of time. #punerains pic.twitter.com/G5jycvrMuc— Abhijit Karande (@AbhijitKaran25) September 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pune rainfall