RD Ram, CMS incharge at the hospital says there was a delay in installing batteries of the generator. The batteries are kept elsewhere to ensure it is not stolen by miscreants. pic.twitter.com/YzQUnHfCpt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 12, 2022

Doctors at a government hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh had to resort to using light from mobile phones to treat patient after there was no electricity. Now, video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms raising question about the sorry state of affairs. According to a report by India Today, heavy rainfall caused power outage in the area and hospital had no electricity for an hour. However, the blackout only lasted for 15-20 minutes.

Asked why the doctors power backup did not start automatically, head in charge of Ballia District Hospital, Dr RD Ram said that hospital has a generator for backup, but it took some time to get the battery. “There is always a fear of battery theft. So they are removed when not in use,” Dr Ram was quoted by Quint Hindi.