Viral Video Watch: Dogs and their humans participate in the first-ever canine marathon in Mexico City Some 300 dogs of all sizes and breeds took part in the 2.5-kilometre race. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: Dogs and their owners have taken part in Mexico City's first canine 'marathon'. Around 300 dogs of all sizes and breeds took part in the 2.5-kilometre race, with their masters by their side. pic.twitter.com/jsIPpoPkGw— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dogs Marathon