Around the Web ‘Can’t extol an empire that plundered’: Shashi Tharoor hits back at Tucker Carlson on British Raj Fox News host Tucker Carlson argued that British colonialism was ‘benign’ and India as the colonised country benefited from it greatly. Scroll Staff An hour ago Play Hey @TuckerCarlson - your utter ignorance of history is quite staggering. I suggest you read the book “Inglorious Empire” by Shashi Tharoor and then try again. Your racism is off the charts and your stupidity on this particular issue is of Olympic proportions!!! https://t.co/7Xrd97NpwT— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 12, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. British Colonialism Shashi Tharoor Queen Elizabeth II