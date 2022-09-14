Viral Video Caught on camera: King Charles III loses cool at leaking pen during signing ceremony in Ireland ‘I can't bear this bloody thing! What they do, every stinking time.’ Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago "I can't bear this bloody thing!": King Charles' signing ceremony at Northern Ireland's Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can't escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. king UK