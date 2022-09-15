Around the Web ‘Not my King’: With King Charles III’s accession to the throne, anti-royals stage protests across UK Anti-monarchist signs and slogans are in full flow. Scroll Staff 8 hours ago Anti monarchy protester arrested in London for holding blank piece of paper. Instant arrest. Except it’s not, this is Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. The Tories have not only taken millions in rubles but adopted authoritarian Russian protest policy.pic.twitter.com/20VGgUtEhJ— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 12, 2022 🔴An anti-Royal protestor holding a poster with the slogan ‘Not my king’ has been pictured being led away by police 👇 pic.twitter.com/qsur4TT6vz— Evening Standard (@standardnews) September 12, 2022 At Parliament now. Anti Monarchy protest. we may not agree but it is their right to express their opinions and peacefully protest. pic.twitter.com/TEluM2wyUj— Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) September 13, 2022 Anti-monarchists stage peaceful protests outside the British parliament pic.twitter.com/cW9gFiTV2W— Reuters (@Reuters) September 14, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. protest UK kings