Viral Video Watch: 'French Spiderman' scales 613-feet Paris skyscraper to celebrate 60th birthday Free solo climber Alain Robert scaled the 48-storied Tour TotalEnergies building in Paris. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Alain Robert climbed the 48-story Tour TotalEnergies building in Paris to celebrate his 60th birthday. 'I want to send people the message that being 60 years old is nothing. You can still do sport, be active, do fabulous things,' he said https://t.co/kotWiUMtQu pic.twitter.com/CuWQSENyCM— Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2022