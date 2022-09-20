Around the Web Watch: Cow brought by BJP MLA to protest in Rajasthan Assembly runs away Suresh Singh Rawat from Pushkar constituency brought the cow to draw the state government's attention to lumpy skin disease. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago भाजपा विधायक सुरेश रावत गाय को लेकर विधानसभा पहुंचे थे लेकिन गाय को पता चल गया ये सिर्फ कोरी राजनीति कर रहे हैं देखिए गाय कैसे पीछा छुड़ाकर भाग गईpic.twitter.com/p5Wo58jKvO— Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) September 19, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cow Protest BJP Rajasthan