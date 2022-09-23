Around the Web Watch: Over 200 pilot whales stranded in Australian beach, rescuers race against time to save them The Parks and Wildlife Service revealed that only 35 out of the 230 whales stranded on Tasmania's west coast survived. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Hundreds of pilot whales were found stranded on the Ocean Beach in the Australian state of Tasmania, officials said, adding a team of marine wildlife experts will assess the scene and situation to plan an appropriate response pic.twitter.com/p8mb2uUFeD— Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2022 Incredible scenes here on Tasmania’s west coast, with the surviving whales being taken to deeper waters @abcnews pic.twitter.com/n7wPhp5o6l— Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) September 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. whale Australia