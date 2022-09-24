Viral Video What if Bollywood actors reviewed the Hindi film ‘Brahmastra’? Watch this comedian’s imitations Sumedh Shinde does impressions of actors Ameer Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and others. Scroll Staff An hour ago Actors kya bol rahe hain Brahmastra ke baarein mein 😊#brahmastrareview #brahmastra #sumedhshindey #sumedhshindeymimicry #bollywoodmimicry #moviereview #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/6LEh85bGwx— Sumedh Shinde (@sumedhcaddy) September 22, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bollywood Comedy Actors Films